Five NUP Men Charged with Plotting to Overthrow Museveni's Government

5 Nov 2021 Kasese District, Uganda
ASP Ismail Kaawo the acting Rwenzori East Police spokesperson says the five will soon appear before court

ASP Ismail Kaawo the acting Rwenzori east Police spokesperson told URN reporter on Friday that the five are charged with account of trying to overthrow a legitimate government after finding them with documents calling for an uprising.

 

