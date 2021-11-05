In short
ASP Ismail Kaawo the acting Rwenzori east Police spokesperson told URN reporter on Friday that the five are charged with account of trying to overthrow a legitimate government after finding them with documents calling for an uprising.
5 Nov 2021
ASP Ismail Kaawo the acting Rwenzori East Police spokesperson says the five will soon appear before court
