Basaija Idd
17:20

Kasese Police Investigate Murder of 24-Years Old Man

20 Feb 2023, 17:14 Comments 93 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Updates

In short
The Rwenzori East Police spokesperson, Nelson Tumushiime, said they have so far arrested two male suspects to help with police investigations while the deceased's body is lying at Kasese municipal HCIII for a postmortem.

 

Tagged with: police in kasese
Mentioned: Police in Kasese

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.