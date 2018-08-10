Kasese Police Officer Remanded over Murder of UPDF Soldier

In short
Isaac Magora, a police officer attached to the Field Force Unit at Hima Divisional Police Station is accused of shooting to death Lance Corporal Johnson Bright at Maliba Trading Centre during one night patrol last month.
Kasese Police Officer Remanded over Murder of UPDF Soldier10 Aug 2018, 18:00 Comments 169 Views Kasese, Uganda Crime Editorial
