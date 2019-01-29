Kasese Stations Stuck With 600 Recovered National IDs

In short
James Thembo, the Station Manager UBC Ngeya FM, says they are keeping 100 recovered national identity cards. He says much as the station makes an effort to announce the recovery of the identity cards the owners never turn up.
Kasese Stations Stuck With 600 Recovered National IDs29 Jan 2019, 07:26 Comments 132 Views Kasese, Uganda Western Editorial
In short
Tagged with: kasese radios stuck with national ids
Mentioned: national identification and registration authority (nira) south rwenzori messiah radio kasese district local government
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.