Kasese RDC Halts Activities on Disputed Kabukero Land

15 Aug 2020 Kasese, Uganda
Police making patrols inthe caltivated land

The two communities are feuding over the ownership on part of the 1100 acres which were carved out of Mubuku Prison in 2017 to resettle Basongora pastoralists and later a section of dispossessed Bakonzo. The land is found in Kabukyero village, Karusandara sub-county.

 

