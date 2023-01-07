Basaija Idd
16:25

Kasese RDC Halts All Activities on Contested Rwentutu Land

7 Jan 2023, 16:24 Comments 88 Views Kasese, Uganda Court Human rights Updates
The RDC speaking to the local comunity who have been utilizing the contested land

The RDC speaking to the local comunity who have been utilizing the contested land

In short
The RDC told residents during a brief meeting at Rwentutu C.O.U that he stopped activities on the said land for harmony, until Wednesday next week when the state attorney will read to them the supreme court ruling.

 

Tagged with: Kasese RDC land disputes
Mentioned: kasese catholic diocese

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.