Kasese RDC Orders Arrest of Health Worker over Bribe

8 Jun 2019, 10:29 Comments 136 Views Kasese, Uganda Crime Health Misc Updates

Kandabu is being accused of allegedly refusing to attend to a patient Bridget Biira who had undergone an episiotomy operation at the facility. It is alleged that Kandabu demanded 10,000 shillings before she could attend to Biira.

 

