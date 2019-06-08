In short
Kandabu is being accused of allegedly refusing to attend to a patient Bridget Biira who had undergone an episiotomy operation at the facility. It is alleged that Kandabu demanded 10,000 shillings before she could attend to Biira.
Kasese RDC Orders Arrest of Health Worker over Bribe8 Jun 2019, 10:29 Comments 136 Views Kasese, Uganda Crime Health Misc Updates
