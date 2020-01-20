In short
Nelson Baluku, a Boda boda rider along Alexander Street of Kasese municipality, says whereas he knows the importance of hand washing, he is often very busy and unable to wash his hands often.
In Kasese District, surveys by the URN reporter indicate that a great number of people have now abandoned healthy practices such as routine hand washing.
Kasese Residents Abandon Hand Washing As Ebola Mass Messages Phase Out Top story20 Jan 2020, 08:02 Comments 261 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Misc Western Updates
In short
Tagged with: District Health Inspector Ebola Hand Washing
Mentioned: Kasese District Local Government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.