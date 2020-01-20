Basaija Idd
08:03

Kasese Residents Abandon Hand Washing As Ebola Mass Messages Phase Out

20 Jan 2020
Such washing facilities in public places are curently being un-untilised

Nelson Baluku, a Boda boda rider along Alexander Street of Kasese municipality, says whereas he knows the importance of hand washing, he is often very busy and unable to wash his hands often.



In Kasese District, surveys by the URN reporter indicate that a great number of people have now abandoned healthy practices such as routine hand washing.

 

