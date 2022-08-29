Basaija Idd
Kasese Residents Cautioned About Ebola Outbreak in Neighbouring DRC

Patrick Bikansobera, says the health department is on alert to manage any emergency

Patrick Bikansobera, the surveillance focal person for the lake region in Kasese, says the disease can easily spread to the districts neighboring DRC due to cross-border movements. He called for the screening of all persons crossing into Uganda from DRC.

 

