In short
Patrick Bikansobera, the surveillance focal person for the lake region in Kasese, says the disease can easily spread to the districts neighboring DRC due to cross-border movements. He called for the screening of all persons crossing into Uganda from DRC.
Kasese Residents Cautioned About Ebola Outbreak in Neighbouring DRC
29 Aug 2022
