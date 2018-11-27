Kasese Residents Demand Arrest of Rwenzururu Throne Claimant

In short
Robert Tibamwenda bestowed upon himself the title of Omwami wa Bakonzo, directly translated as Lord of the Bakonzo and has continued to challenge the legitimacy of Charles Wesley Mumbere Iremangoma, the King of the Rwenzururu Kingdom.
Kasese Residents Demand Arrest of Rwenzururu Throne Claimant27 Nov 2018, 12:31 Comments 87 Views Kasese, Uganda Politics Report
Mentioned: rwenzururu kingdom obwami bwa bakonzo omusinga charles wesley mumbere iremangoma robert tibamwenda
