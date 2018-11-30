Kasese Residents Embrace Free Electricity Connection Policy

In short

According to Gideon Thembo Mujungu, the Chief Executive Officer Kilembe Investments Limited, the power company that is implementing the policy in Kasese, Rubirizi and Sheema districts, there has been overwhelming demand for power under the free connection policy.Mujungu says a total of 200 power consumers have been connected especially in the sub-counties of Ihandiro, Nyakatonzi, Karusandara and Kitholhu.