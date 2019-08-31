Kule Jerome Bitswande
Kasese Residents Not Bothered by Ebola Case in the District

31 Aug 2019, 15:51 Comments 167 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Updates

In short
David Mawazo, an eggs trader at Mpondwe, says the people have gotten used to the virus disease since it has been talked about since August 2018. Mawazo says people in the area are not bothered because the assumption is that all the Congolese nationals who cross into Uganda are screened first at the seven screening points at the border line.

 

