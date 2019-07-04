In short
Residents of Kigoro cell, Nyamwamba Division of Kasese Municipality carried stones and placed them in the middle of the road to prevent any vehicle from using the road. The road is under construction by China Railway No 3 Engineering Company Limited.
Kasese Residents Protest Over Dusty Road4 Jul 2019, 20:03 Comments 166 Views Kasese, Uganda Human rights Politics Misc Report
