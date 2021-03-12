Basaija Idd
12:05

Kasese Residents Want UWA to Expedite Compensation

12 Mar 2021, 11:55 Comments 181 Views Kasese, Uganda Tourism Updates
UWA is putting up an electric fence around the park to eliminate human-wildlife conflicts but this work has slowed down

Geoffrey Kasozi a model farmer in Karusandara sub county says they have had numerous discussions with various stakeholders in regard to the Act.
But he questions why the compensation clause has been handled sluggishly yet the wild animals continue to cause havoc in communities including destroying crops and injuring people.

 

