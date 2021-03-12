In short
Geoffrey Kasozi a model farmer in Karusandara sub county says they have had numerous discussions with various stakeholders in regard to the Act.
But he questions why the compensation clause has been handled sluggishly yet the wild animals continue to cause havoc in communities including destroying crops and injuring people.
Kasese Residents Want UWA to Expedite Compensation
UWA is putting up an electric fence around the park to eliminate human-wildlife conflicts but this work has slowed down
In short
