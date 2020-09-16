Basaija Idd
07:52

Kasese Resolves to Rellocate Kanyangeya Flood Victims As Water Continue to Raise Top story

16 Sep 2020, 07:48 Comments 227 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
A woman fishing in the flooded water near her home

A woman fishing in the flooded water near her home

In short
On Tuesday, the District Disaster Technical Committee noted that it is paramount to relocate at least 917 people who have pitched camp at Kanyangeya and Cremson primary schools to safer grounds.

 

Tagged with: Disaster Management Committee Flood victims Kanyangeya
Mentioned: Disaster Management Committee

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.