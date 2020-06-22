Kasese Security Teams Demand Closure of Camps as Violence Emerges

In short
Security leaders in the district have pointed out that women and young girls are suffering sexual abuse within the camps. Kasese Regional Police Commander Samuel Asiimwe says that the police have received a series of complaints of sexual violence which need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.
Kasese Security Teams Demand Closure of Camps as Violence Emerges22 Jun 2020, 05:50 Comments 136 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Misc Updates
