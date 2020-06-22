Basaija Idd
Kasese Security Teams Demand Closure of Camps as Violence Emerges

22 Jun 2020, 05:50 Comments 136 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Misc Updates
IDPs at Kasese primary schools recieving a meal

Security leaders in the district have pointed out that women and young girls are suffering sexual abuse within the camps. Kasese Regional Police Commander Samuel Asiimwe says that the police have received a series of complaints of sexual violence which need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

 

