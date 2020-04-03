Kasese Taxi Drivers Demand Savings After Lock Down

In short
The drivers under their umbrella body, Kasese Taxi Operators Saving and Credit Scheme have been saving an average of 15,000 Shillings per day to cater for emergencies. These include accidents, sickness, loss of relatives, and payment for traffic charges, among others.
Kasese Taxi Drivers Demand Savings After Lock Down3 Apr 2020, 16:44 Comments 31 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
