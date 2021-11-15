Kasese Town Residents Want Metal Scrap Business Regulated

In short
Peter Masereka, a resident of Kogere, says there is an increasing number of scrap dealers in the town who interest young children to get them all sorts of metallic objects for petty cash.
Kasese Town Residents Want Metal Scrap Business Regulated15 Nov 2021, 10:26 Comments 226 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Business and finance Updates
Last week an explosive device injured two children, parents blame scrap dealers of luring children into picking these materials
In short
Tagged with: Metal Dealer's kasese town residents
Mentioned: Metal Dealer's
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.