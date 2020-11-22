Kasese Voters Want Candidates to Improve Roads

In short
Samuel Kule Tamwanzire says that candidates should clearly state how they will fix the road network in the sub-county. He says that the Rugendabara to Kasangali and Kamwani to Mbata roads are impassable for farmers and traders.
Kasese Voters Want Candidates to Improve Roads22 Nov 2020, 12:00 Comments 156 Views Kasese, Uganda Politics Agriculture Updates
