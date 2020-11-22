Basaija Idd
Kasese Voters Want Candidates to Improve Roads

22 Nov 2020
Roads in the sub county are characterised by ravines formed by the action of floods.

Samuel Kule Tamwanzire says that candidates should clearly state how they will fix the road network in the sub-county. He says that the Rugendabara to Kasangali and Kamwani to Mbata roads are impassable for farmers and traders.

 

