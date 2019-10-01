Kasese Youth Polytechnic Closed Over Students Strike

In short
Students of the technical institute at Rukoki in Kasese town went on rampage on Monday night and started destroying window panes of some class rooms and broke some furniture of the institution
Kasese Youth Polytechnic Closed Over Students Strike1 Oct 2019, 18:59 Comments 90 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Western Report
In short
Tagged with: Kasese Youth Polytechnic Closed Over Strike
Mentioned: Kasese Youth Polytechnic
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.