Kule Jerome Bitswande
19:07

Kasese Youth Polytechnic Closed Over Students Strike

1 Oct 2019, 18:59 Comments 90 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Western Report
IMG_20191001_113043_8

IMG_20191001_113043_8

In short
Students of the technical institute at Rukoki in Kasese town went on rampage on Monday night and started destroying window panes of some class rooms and broke some furniture of the institution

 

Tagged with: Kasese Youth Polytechnic Closed Over Strike
Mentioned: Kasese Youth Polytechnic

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.