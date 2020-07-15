Basaija Idd
Kasese Youth Protest Attempt to Block Nomination of Busongora South MP

15 Jul 2020, 05:30 Comments 128 Views Kasese, Uganda Politics Updates
Police had to interviene to keep the situation in control

In short
The youth accused the commission and FDC area leaders of plotting to block their representative from contesting as the official candidate of the party. This commission withdrew the nomination forms last week accusing Kathika of impersonation.

 

