Kasese Youths Seek Gov’t Support to Join Commercial Agriculture

10 Jul 2020, 12:07 Comments 153 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Updates
The youths in the district want government to offer them financial and technical support

In short
Many of the youths in these sectors say that their activities were greatly affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, and as a result, they depleted their saving, yet the government has maintained a ban on their operations. They now wish to turn to commercial agriculture for survival.

 

