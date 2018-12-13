In short
John Mbusa alias Francos body was on Thursday afternoon found hanging on a mango tree in Bukangama village, Kilembe sub county in Kasese district.Mbusa had been on the run after he broke into his fathers house and stole two sacks of coffee.
Kasese's Notorious Thief Commits Suicide
