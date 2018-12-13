Kule Jerome Bitswande
19:33

Kasese's Notorious Thief Commits Suicide

13 Dec 2018

In short
John Mbusa alias Francos body was on Thursday afternoon found hanging on a mango tree in Bukangama village, Kilembe sub county in Kasese district.Mbusa had been on the run after he broke into his fathers house and stole two sacks of coffee.

 

