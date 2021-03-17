In short
Tumuramye, who contested as an independent candidate lost the race with 7,500 votes, while Musasizi, a candidate for the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party polled 7,790 votes. Joseph Asiimwe of the Forum for Democratic-FDC party secured only 12 votes.
Kashongi County MP Challenges Opponents Win in Court
