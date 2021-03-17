EDSON KINENE
18:55

Kashongi County MP Challenges Opponents Win in Court

17 Mar 2021, 18:53 Comments 100 Views Kiruhura, Uganda Crime 2021 Elections Updates
Front Page of the Petition

Front Page of the Petition

In short
Tumuramye, who contested as an independent candidate lost the race with 7,500 votes, while Musasizi, a candidate for the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party polled 7,790 votes. Joseph Asiimwe of the Forum for Democratic-FDC party secured only 12 votes.

 

Tagged with: Incumbent MP challenges Opponents win
Mentioned: mbarara high court

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.