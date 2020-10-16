Kasibante, Kawalya Faceoff in Battle for Lubaga North

In short
The Electoral Commission had earlier on guided that no events or processions would be held by candidates before and after nomination to avoid attracting crowds at a time when the country is battling a surge in cases of coronavirus disease, which spreads mainly through person-to-person contact.
Kasibante, Kawalya Faceoff in Battle for Lubaga North16 Oct 2020, 00:24 Comments 74 Views Politics Election Breaking news
Kawalya Addressing his supporters during a post normination event he held at his campaign offices in Nakulabye
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections Mp norminations Kampala
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.