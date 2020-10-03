Kasibante to Run Independent After NUP Rejection

In short
On Saturday afternoon, Kasibante told journalists at a media briefing at Georgina hotel in Lubya, Masanafu in Lubaga that he will run as an Independent candidate despite the fact that he remains a committed member of the people power movement.
Kasibante to Run Independent After NUP Rejection3 Oct 2020, 14:38 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections Battle for Lubaga North MPs cross to People Power Moses Kasibante National Unity Platform [NUP] People Power People power wave
Mentioned: Parliament Peoples Power
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.