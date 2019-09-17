In short
Kasiima said most traffic officers along the Jinja-Iganga-Tirinyi-Mbale and Iganga-Bugiri-Busia highway lack self-confidence to execute their professional mandate of ensuring sanity in traffic.
Kasiima Blames Accidents On Reluctant Traffic Officers
17 Sep 2019
The director of traffic police, AIGP, Steven Kasiima addressing traffic officers and drivers at Jinja town hall.
