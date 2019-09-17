Wambuzi Reacheal
Kasiima Blames Accidents On Reluctant Traffic Officers Top story

The director of traffic police, AIGP, Steven Kasiima addressing traffic officers and drivers at Jinja town hall.

Kasiima said most traffic officers along the Jinja-Iganga-Tirinyi-Mbale and Iganga-Bugiri-Busia highway lack self-confidence to execute their professional mandate of ensuring sanity in traffic.

 

