Kasiima told URN in an exclusive interview that he has instructed traffic police and the Inspector of vehicles to engage the management of Tororo Cement Industries to ensure that DMCs trucks and incompetent drivers are discontinued from the roads.
Kasiima Orders Traffic Officers to Inspect Tororo Cement Trucks
