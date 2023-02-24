Edward Eninu
Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa Released on Police Bond

24 Feb 2023, 07:16 Comments 140 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Politics Election Security Updates
MP Okupa behind bars in Serere CPS.

Okupa was arrested on Wednesday evening in Ocaapa Town Council where he was reportedly conducting training of political agents for Emmanuel Omoding, an independent candidate who eventually won the Serere County Parliamentary seat. The legislator was detained together with one of his bodyguards, Alfred Okiror.

 

