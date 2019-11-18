Kukunda Judith
07:42

Kasingye Defends Museveni for Blocking Twitter Follower

18 Nov 2019, 07:41 Comments 369 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Court Science and technology Report
Seguya Hillary Innocent Taylor a Ugandan Harvad University Student who Sued President Museveni for blocking him on twitter. Courtesy of Twitter

Seguya Hillary Innocent Taylor a Ugandan Harvad University Student who Sued President Museveni for blocking him on twitter.

In short
In the same suit, Seguya whose handle is @HillaryTaylorVI also challenges the Kasingye, the Political Commissar in Uganda Police Force and government Spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo for blocking him from accessing their respective Twitter handles @Akasingye and @OfwonoOpondo respectively.

 

