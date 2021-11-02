Kasingye Summons West Nile Police Officers

In short
During a Media briefing on Tuesday at Arua Central Police Station, Kasingye told journalists that all the Police officers must account for the tasks they have been assigned in the region.
Kasingye Summons West Nile Police Officers2 Nov 2021, 16:44 Comments 43 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Security Report
Chief Political Commissar Uganda Police Force AIGP Asan Kasingye Inspecting a Guard of Honor at Arua CPS.
In short
Tagged with: AIGP Asan Kasingye Uganda Police Services
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.