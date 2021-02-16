Kasingye to Lead Team to Draft Deployment Plan in Hostile Communities

In short
According to Kasingye, he will start with Sebei sub-region where they have recorded several brutal attacks on police personnel. He says they intend to conduct sensitization programs before they profile hostile areas and criminals who cross to Kenya after committing crimes.
Kasingye to Lead Team to Draft Deployment Plan in Hostile Communities16 Feb 2021, 21:23 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: AIGP Asan Kasingye. A
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.