Kasirye Gwanga No-Show as UPDF Decorates Promoted Officers

Major General Stephen Rwabantu Tumusiime the Deputy commander Reserve Forces Is decorated by CDF David Muhoozi and his wife at the function held at Defense Headquarters Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

One of the two Major Generals, five Brigadiers and 55 Colonels who were recently promoted by the Commander in Chief of the UPDF, Gen Yoweri Museveni, were pipped at a ceremony presided over by the UPDF Chief of Defense Forces General David Muhoozi. Major General Ivan Kasirye Gwanga was absent at the event.