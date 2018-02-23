In short
Ugandas upcoming youngster Brain Kasirye will face a tough test on Saturday when he battles Dmitriy Panarin Kazakstan in the second round of the 2018 Uganda International Badminton Open Championship.
Kasirye To Face Kazakstan's Panarin
Bridget Shamim Bangi qualified for the second round of the Uganda Badminton Internationa Open Championship.
In short
