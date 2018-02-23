Andrew Jackson Oryada
Kasirye To Face Kazakstan's Panarin

Kampala, Uganda
Ugandas upcoming youngster Brain Kasirye will face a tough test on Saturday when he battles Dmitriy Panarin Kazakstan in the second round of the 2018 Uganda International Badminton Open Championship.

 

