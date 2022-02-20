Kasirye Wins Silver in All Africa Senior Badminton Championship

Brian Kasirye battling in one of the matches at the All Africa Senior badminton Championship at Lugogo Indoor Stadium. UBA Photo

In short

Kasirye who upset the top seed Adham Hatem Elgamal (Egypt) at the semi final stage early this morning lost to Nigeria’s Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori 21-14, 23-21 in a final that lasted 45 minutes.