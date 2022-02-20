In short
Kasirye who upset the top seed Adham Hatem Elgamal (Egypt) at the semi final stage early this morning lost to Nigeria’s Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori 21-14, 23-21 in a final that lasted 45 minutes.
Kasirye Wins Silver in All Africa Senior Badminton Championship
Brian Kasirye battling in one of the matches at the All Africa Senior badminton Championship at Lugogo Indoor Stadium. UBA Photo
