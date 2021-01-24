Kasolo, The Comedian Elected Jinja City Mayor

In short
Kasolo, a member of the National Unity Platform-NUP party was declared as the newly elected Mayor of Jinja City on Friday. He defeated nine contestants who include Forum for Democratic Change’s-FDC Frank Nabwiso who was the first runners up.
The Jinja city mayor elect, Peter Kasolo poses for a photograph outside the Kiira regional election office.
