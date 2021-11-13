In short
The district registered 2500 cases of teenage pregnancies drawn from Kalwana, Bukuya, Myanzi, Nalutuntu and Kassanda sub counties, according to Antenatal reports from health centers provided by Kassanda District Probation Officer Ms, Ritah Nagayi Buuza.
Kassanda Records 2500 Teenage Pregnancies In 10 Months
Some of the teenage mothers training in liquid soap making under the Hope After Rape Programme in Kassanda
