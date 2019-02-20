In short
Kampala Capital City Authority KCCA Acting Executive Director, Eng Andrew Kitaka released the roadmap for the construction of the market today while leading a team of KCCA officials to the proposed market site, situated about a kilometer from Kasubi junction.
Kasubi Market Construction Starts in April
KCCA Acting Executive Director, Eng Andrew Kitaka led a team of KCCA officials who visited ongoing infrastructure projects including a site where Kasubi market will be constructed Login to license this image from 1$.
