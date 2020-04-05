Joan Akello
Katabi Residents Celebrate Low Key Palm Sunday Out of Churches

5 Apr 2020, 20:52 Comments 103 Views Religion Health Misc Report
Cows grazing on compound of the closed Deliverance Church Katabi

However, following the presidential directive to ban all public gatherings for 32 days ending April 20th, 2020 to combat the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), churches remained closed and Christians are hardly were not seen raising palm leaves on the streets.

 

