For instance, in Bugabo, where Ssenyondwa resides, he won with 169 voted while Lwanga and Ssematimba had two votes each.
However, Kivumbi recorded in the declaration forms that Ssematimba and Lwanga had each garnered 502 votes in Bugabo.
Katabi Town Council Registrar In Trouble For Allegedly Altering Results
