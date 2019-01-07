Joseph Eigu Onyango
Katakwi Born Again Leaders Back Proposed Church Law

7 Jan 2019, 07:34 Comments 271 Views Religion Report

Pastor John Robert Okiror, the chairperson of KAPEF, says the new policy will enable religious leaders to acquire the necessary qualifications to be able to understand and interpret the Bible.

 

