Katakwi Closes Seven New Sub Counties Citing Lack of Funds

16 Dec 2020, 15:44 Comments 167 Views Katakwi, Uganda Local government Updates
CAO Katakwi, Seraphine Alia.

In short
Seraphine Alia, the Katakwi Chief Administrative Officer, says all the technical staff posted to the new sub-counties, have been idle due to lack of money. He says the workers have been redeployed in their mother sub-counties as they wait for funds.

 

