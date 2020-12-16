Katakwi Closes Seven New Sub Counties Citing Lack of Funds

In short
Seraphine Alia, the Katakwi Chief Administrative Officer, says all the technical staff posted to the new sub-counties, have been idle due to lack of money. He says the workers have been redeployed in their mother sub-counties as they wait for funds.
Katakwi Closes Seven New Sub Counties Citing Lack of Funds16 Dec 2020, 15:44 Comments 167 Views Katakwi, Uganda Local government Updates
