Katakwi Councilors Reject All proposed DSC Members Over Nepotism

Elakas had proposed Joseph Okiror Kedi, Jane Acam- Acayet and Margret Ajiro as members of Katakwi District Service Commission. But councilors noted that the proposed persons had blood relations with Elakas and his secretary, Obetel.
Katakwi Councilors Reject All proposed DSC Members Over Nepotism12 Mar 2021, 19:39 Comments 171 Views Katakwi, Uganda Local government Updates
