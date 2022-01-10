Katakwi Councilors Want RDC Transfered

In short
Eriya Emongot, the Magoro town council LC V councilor notes that the district has been performing poorly in terms of local revenue collection and security ever since Ekoom set foot there. He says the RDC is behind the livestock quarantine, which has affected has affected revenue collection because traders have resorted to the black market.
