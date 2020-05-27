Edward Eninu
07:28

Katakwi Hospital Gets Digital Mobile X-Ray Equipment

27 May 2020, 07:19 Comments 127 Views Katakwi, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Minister of State for ICT hands over the Digital Mobile X-Ray Equipment to Katakwi CAO, Seraphine Alia.

Minister of State for ICT hands over the Digital Mobile X-Ray Equipment to Katakwi CAO, Seraphine Alia.

In short
The equipment worth 30,000 USD- approximately 108 million shillings was procured by the Ministry of Health with support from the Global Fund.

 

Tagged with: Katakwi General Hospital Tuberculosis TB disease digital mobile x-ray equipment global fund minister peter ogwang
Mentioned: Katakwi district local government Ministry of Health - MoH

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.