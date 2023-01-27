Edward Eninu
00:13

Katakwi, Kapelebyong Celebrate Improved PLE Results

27 Jan 2023, 23:58 Comments 70 Views Katakwi, Uganda Education Updates
Teachers of Katakwi Township Primary School with some of the pupils who excelled in PLE.

Teachers of Katakwi Township Primary School with some of the pupils who excelled in PLE.

In short
The districts tripled their first grades in the PLE results released on Friday. Katakwi district got 151 candidates in first grade compared to 61 in 2020, while Kapelebyong got 35 candidates in first grade, up from 10 in 2020.

 

Tagged with: PLE 2022 kapelebyong education performance poor performance in katakwi schools poor ple performances release of ple results
Mentioned: Kapelebyong district Katakwi District

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.