Katakwi Man Arrested Over Alleged Child Sacrifice

In short
His arrest followed the discovery of the decomposing body of the minor in a swamp in Aketa Village. Preliminary findings indicate that the minor was picked up from their home in Akwamoru Village on the night of Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Katakwi Man Arrested Over Alleged Child Sacrifice12 Oct 2022, 12:19 Comments 158 Views Katakwi, Uganda Crime Security Updates
In short
