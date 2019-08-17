Katakwi-Napak Border Conflict: LC I Chairperson Arrested for Arson

In short
Tonny Ondoga, the Katakwi District Police Commander, confirmed the arrest of the LC I Chairperson for alleged arson. He noted that four houses belonging to Ongorok were torched on Wednesday night prompting police to swing into action.
Katakwi-Napak Border Conflict: LC I Chairperson Arrested for Arson17 Aug 2019, 13:44 Comments 135 Views Crime Local government Misc Updates
