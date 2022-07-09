In short
The suspect, Romanos Okello is reported to have taken off on Thursday when he saw the parents of the girl, whose identity has been concealed because she is a minor, visiting the school. However, the headteacher says there is also a boyfriend in the mix.
Katakwi Primary Teacher on the Run Over Pupil Defilement
