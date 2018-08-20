Katakwi Residents Protest Land Grabbing

In short
In May, MPs Peter Ogwang of Usuk County and Viola Akurut, the Katakwi Woman MP took government officials to privately survey and plant mark-stones in their land. They claimed that the land belonged to the government and it was being gazetted to implement a resilience programme of veterinary animals.
Katakwi Residents Protest Land Grabbing20 Aug 2018, 11:49 Comments 144 Views Katakwi, Uganda Parliament Report
The angry residents of Aguyaguya sub county in Katakwi district listening to the police before they changed Login to license this image from 1$.
